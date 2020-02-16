Kyle Stanley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 64th at 8 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Stanley had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stanley to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stanley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.