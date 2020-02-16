-
-
Tony Finau shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 16, 2020
-
Highlights
Tony Finau sticks tee shot to set up birdie at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Tony Finau lands his 164-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Tony Finau hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 51st at 2 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Finau had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Finau chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to even for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Finau hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Finau hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.