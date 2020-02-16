  • Scott Brown shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Scott Brown holes his 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Brown makes a 25-foot birdie on No. 18 at Genesis

    In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Scott Brown holes his 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.