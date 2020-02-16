In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Scott Brown hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 2nd at 9 under with Sung Kang and Matt Kuchar; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Brown at 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Brown chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

Brown hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Brown chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Brown chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.