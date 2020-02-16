-
Rory McIlroy shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 16, 2020
Highlights
Rory McIlroy opens with birdie on No. 1 at GenesisIn the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Rory McIlroy gets up-and-down for birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under with Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; and Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, McIlroy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 3 over for the round.
McIlroy had a fantastic chip-in on the 166-yard par-3 16th. His tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.
