Sung Kang shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sung Kang opens with an eagle at GenesisIn the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Sung Kang makes a 24-foot eagle putt on the par-5 1st hole.
In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Sung Kang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 2nd at 9 under with Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Kang got a double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Kang's tee shot went 252 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.
After a 340 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
