  • Sung Kang shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Sung Kang makes a 24-foot eagle putt on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Sung Kang opens with an eagle at Genesis

    In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Sung Kang makes a 24-foot eagle putt on the par-5 1st hole.