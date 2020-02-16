-
-
Martin Laird shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 16, 2020
Martin Laird hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Laird got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Laird chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Laird had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.