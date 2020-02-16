Brian Harman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 47th at 1 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Harman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Harman's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Harman missed the green on his first shot on the 166-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Harman missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.