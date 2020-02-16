Alex Noren hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 59th at 4 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Noren hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Noren's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 first, Noren's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 3 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Noren's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Noren had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 4 over for the round.