In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, J.B. Holmes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his day tied for 51st at 2 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Holmes got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Holmes chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Holmes's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Holmes's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Holmes's his second shot went 39 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Holmes's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Holmes had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.