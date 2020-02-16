In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, List chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.

List tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, List hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 17th. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

List got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.