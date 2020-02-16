-
Marc Leishman shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman cards back-to-back birdies at GenesisIn the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Marc Leishman makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Marc Leishman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Harold Varner III, Hideki Matsuyama, Scott Brown, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Leishman got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Leishman's tee shot went 248 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 over for the round.
