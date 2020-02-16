  • Marc Leishman shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Marc Leishman makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman cards back-to-back birdies at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Marc Leishman makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.