Ryan Moore shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Moore hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Scott Brown, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Moore chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 second, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to even for the round.
