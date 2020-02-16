  • Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • Ahead of The Genesis Invitational 2020, PGA TOUR players Marc Leishman, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Danny Willett and more, show off their control of the golf ball through a game with Toptracer shot trails.
    Pick-a-card shot trail challenge at Riviera

