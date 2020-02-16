-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Rory McIlroy, Scott Brown, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 280 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Cabrera Bello's his second shot went 28 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
