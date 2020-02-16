-
Chez Reavie shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 16, 2020
Highlights
Chez Reavie cards birdie after nice approach at GenesisIn the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Reavie hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
