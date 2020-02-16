In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Scott Piercy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Rory McIlroy, Scott Brown, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Piercy hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Piercy's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Piercy's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.