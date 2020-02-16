In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Jason Dufner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 64th at 8 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Dufner chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.