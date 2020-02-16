In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Paul Casey hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 37th at 1 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Casey hit a tee shot 246 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

Casey hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Casey's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Casey got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Casey to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Casey's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Casey to 5 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Casey chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 4 over for the round.