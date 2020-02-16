In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Scott hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

Scott tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scott to 1 under for the round.

Scott got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Scott hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Scott's 170 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.