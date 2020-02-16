  • Adam Scott shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott birdies No. 17 at Genesis

    In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.