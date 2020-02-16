-
Pat Perez shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Pat Perez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 47th at 1 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
After a 243 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Perez chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 second, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Perez had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.
