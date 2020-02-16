In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Rory Sabbatini hit 6 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 59th at 4 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Sabbatini hit his 79 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

Sabbatini his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sabbatini hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Sabbatini tee shot went 143 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 5 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.

Sabbatini missed the green on his first shot on the 236-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.