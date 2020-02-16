-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Vaughn Taylor interview after Round 2 of the GenesisFollowing a second-round 67, Vaughn Taylor reflects on his play in The Genesis Invitational 2020 with Dennis Paulson from PGA TOUR Radio.
In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Harold Varner III, Hideki Matsuyama, Scott Brown, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Taylor's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor missed the green on his first shot on the 199-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Taylor's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Taylor hit his 87 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 3 under for the round.
