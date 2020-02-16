In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Harold Varner III, Hideki Matsuyama, Scott Brown, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Taylor's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor missed the green on his first shot on the 199-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Taylor's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Taylor hit his 87 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 3 under for the round.