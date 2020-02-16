-
Ryan Palmer shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day in 67th at 10 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
Palmer hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Palmer missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to even-par for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.
