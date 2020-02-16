-
Matt Kuchar putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar gets up-and-down for birdie on No. 17 at GenesisIn the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 2nd at 9 under with Sung Kang and Scott Brown; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 312 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Matt Kuchar chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 second, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to even for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kuchar hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
