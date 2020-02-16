In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Justin Rose hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 56th at 3 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Rose's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rose hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Rose's tee shot went 246 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rose hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Rose to 4 over for the round.