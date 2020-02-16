In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Charles Howell III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 59th at 4 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Howell III's 161 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Howell III's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Howell III chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Howell III's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.