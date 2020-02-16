Sergio Garcia hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 37th at 1 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Joel Dahmen, Sung Kang, Harold Varner III, Hideki Matsuyama, and Scott Brown are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Garcia's his second shot went 11 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Garcia hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 17th, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Garcia to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Garcia suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.