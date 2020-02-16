Tiger Woods hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Woods finished his day in 68th at 11 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Woods to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 2 over for the round.

Woods his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Woods to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Woods chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.

Woods got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Woods hit an approach shot from 204 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 over for the round.

Woods tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Woods to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Woods's his third shot went 38 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 5 over for the round.

Woods got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 6 over for the round.