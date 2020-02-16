In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Steve Stricker hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stricker finished his day tied for 56th at 3 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Stricker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

Stricker got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to even-par for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Stricker chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

Stricker hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Stricker to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stricker hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 2 over for the round.