In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Clark chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Clark chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

Clark his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.