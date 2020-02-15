In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 503-yard par-5 first, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Morikawa hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Morikawa's 157 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.