J.T. Poston hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Harold Varner III and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.