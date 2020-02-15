-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 15, 2020
-
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz chips in for birdie at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Sebastián Muñoz chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Adam Scott is in 3rd at 9 under; and Joel Dahmen, Dustin Johnson, Russell Henley, Harold Varner III, and Sung Kang are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Muñoz's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.