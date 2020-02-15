-
Xander Schauffele putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at GenesisIn the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Xander Schauffele makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Xander Schauffele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Xander Schauffele got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Xander Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
Schauffele hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
Schauffele tee shot went 248 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schauffele to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Schauffele's 140 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
