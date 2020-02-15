In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Denny McCarthy hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Denny McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Denny McCarthy at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, McCarthy's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McCarthy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

McCarthy got a double bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.