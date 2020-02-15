Bryson DeChambeau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 12th at 6 under; Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Adam Scott is in 3rd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Harold Varner III, Russell Henley, Dustin Johnson, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, DeChambeau had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, DeChambeau missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, DeChambeau chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, DeChambeau's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.