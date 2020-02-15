-
Sam Burns shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns rolls in eagle on No. 10 at GenesisIn the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Sam Burns makes his 21-foot eagle putt on the par-4 10th hole.
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Sam Burns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Burns chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Burns's 158 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Burns went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.
At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Burns had a 279-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 22-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
