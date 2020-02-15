  • Sam Burns shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Sam Burns makes his 21-foot eagle putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns rolls in eagle on No. 10 at Genesis

