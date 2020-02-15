-
Adam Schenk putts himself to an even-par third round of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Matt Kuchar leads by three at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Matt Kuchar turned in the low round of the day, carding a 7-under 64, placing him three strokes clear of the field heading into Friday.
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Schenk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 34th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Adam Schenk hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Schenk hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.
