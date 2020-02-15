-
Jon Rahm putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm's excellent tee shot yields birdie at GenesisIn the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Jon Rahm hits his 150-yard tee shot to 10-feet then makes the putt for birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Jon Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to even for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Rahm hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
