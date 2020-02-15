In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Talor Gooch hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Harold Varner III and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the fringe on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Talor Gooch chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Talor Gooch to 2 under for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Gooch hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Gooch's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gooch had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 7 under for the round.