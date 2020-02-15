In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 45th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Scheffler's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Scheffler's 134 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Scheffler's tee shot went 219 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Scheffler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scheffler had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Scheffler's tee shot went 296 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 109 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.