In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round in 67th at 8 over; Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Adam Scott is in 3rd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Harold Varner III, Russell Henley, Dustin Johnson, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Duncan's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Duncan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Duncan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to 5 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Duncan's tee shot went 219 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Duncan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Duncan to 7 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Duncan hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Duncan to 8 over for the round.