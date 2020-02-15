In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Ancer's 136 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Ancer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ancer at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.