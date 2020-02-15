-
Matthew Fitzpatrick putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 23rd at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Matthew Fitzpatrick chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Fitzpatrick chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
