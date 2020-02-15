-
Strong putting brings Max Homa a 6-under 65 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa nearly aces No. 6 at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Max Homa lands his 205-yard tee shot on the back of the green and nearly rolls it into the cup, stopping his ball 1 foot from the par-3 6th hole. He would tap in for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Max Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Homa chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Homa at 3 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Homa chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Homa had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Homa's 148 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 5 under for the round.
Homa missed the green on his first shot on the 166-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.
