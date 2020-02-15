Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Max Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Homa chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Homa at 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Homa chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Homa had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Homa's 148 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 5 under for the round.

Homa missed the green on his first shot on the 166-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.