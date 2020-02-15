-
J.J. Spaun shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his round in 62nd at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Spaun got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.
Spaun tee shot went 226 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 3 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Spaun hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.
