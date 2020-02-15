In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Si Woo Kim hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 28th at 3 under; Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kim's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Kim went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kim's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.