Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 second, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
