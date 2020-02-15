Brooks Koepka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Koepka had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Koepka's tee shot went 177 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Koepka hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 17th. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Koepka's tee shot went 309 yards to the native area, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 140 yards to the left rough, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Koepka's 161 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Koepka missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Koepka to 3 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Koepka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Koepka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.