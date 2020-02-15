In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Martin Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Trainer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Trainer's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Trainer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Trainer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.