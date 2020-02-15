-
Strong putting brings Patrick Cantlay an even-par round three of the Genesis Invitational
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay's excellent tee shot yields birdie at GenesisIn the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Patrick Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Cantlay's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
Cantlay got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.
